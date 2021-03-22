BBC names Clive Myrie as new Mastermind host

Long-serving BBC journalist Clive Myrie is to succeed John Humphrys as the host of Mastermind.

Humphrys announced earlier this year that he would be leaving after 18 years in the presenter’s chair. Myrie, a regular and popular presenter of the BBC’s flagship news programmes, will become the show’s fifth host in the show’s history.

A stalwart of the BBC’s schedules since 1972, the series was first presented by Magnus Magnusson with Peter Snow taking over in 1998 followed by Clive Anderson in 2001.

Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Entertainment added: “Clive will be a superb host, witty, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he’s a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight.”

Humphrys’ last episodes will be broadcast in April and Myrie will begin filming in July for broadcast later this year.