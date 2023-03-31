BBC names new Songs of Praise producers

CTVC has been announced as the new external producer of Songs of Praise, the BBC’s flagship religious programme. The company will produce 51 episodes per year under a two-year contract.

Production of the show was put out to tender last May after previous producers Afanti and Nine Lives decided to bring their partnership to an end after five years.

In a statement announcing CTVC’s successful bid, the BBC stressed that the programme will continue to be fronted by its regular roster of presenters.

Daisy Scalchi, BBC Commissioning Editor, said: “Songs of Praise is an essential part of our religion offer and I’m delighted that CTVC are bringing their passion, expertise and commitment to this much loved brand; I know it is in very safe hands and will continue to thrive in the years ahead.

“This was an extremely competitive bidding process and we would like to commend the shortlisted producers for the high quality and comprehensive bids they put forward.

“I’d also like to thank Afanti and Nine Lives for all they have done to ensure the ongoing success of the series over the last five years.”

Caroline Matthews, Chief Executive of CTVC, added: “CTVC is incredibly proud to be inheriting this prestigious, much loved, BBC flagship religious series. Songs of Praise is a British Institution with a wide and loyal audience, and we are excited to be guiding it through its next evolution.”