BBC names Tom Fussell as BBC Studios CEO

Tom Fussell has been named the permanent CEO of BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm, having held the post on an interim basis since September 2020 following Tim Davie’s promotion to BBC Director-General.

Fussell, who will also sit on the BBC’s Executive Committee, joined BBC Worldwide as Chief Financial Officer in 2016, taking on the same role in the newly merged BBC Studios in 2018, and later adding Property & Technology to his brief.

He serves on the BBC Commercial Holdings Board and is also Chair of BBC StudioWorks. He had previously held a range of financial roles for the then BBC Production and BBC Group Finance between 1997 and 2007.

Confirming the appointment, Davie said: “In the last year, Tom has proven himself an outstanding leader for BBC Studios, steering the company through its most difficult times with both conviction and compassion, and delivering strong results.

“We share immense ambition for the business: making bold and brilliant content for audiences everywhere, and taking world-class British programmes and journalism to the world in new ways.

“I’m delighted that Tom will be leading the BBC Studios’ team to achieve this vision.”

Fussell said: “I’m honoured to be heading up BBC Studios for the future. BBC Studios is a core part of the BBC Group, and increasingly supports across all its strategic priorities from unique high priority content and impartiality to online and, of course, commercial income.

“With ambition to serve both British and international audiences in new ways, my role is to work with everyone in BBC Studios to strengthen and transform all we do for the future.”