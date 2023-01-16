BBC nature hit Serengeti available to stream in 4K UHD on iPlayer

Image: Credit: BBC/John Downer Productions Ltd/Luke Gent

All episodes from the third series of BBC One’s Serengeti are now available to stream on iPlayer in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD).

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh, the series tells the dramatised and interconnected stories of a cast of savannah animals, including Bakari the baboon, lioness Kali, Zalika the hyena and series newcomer Utani, the mongoose.

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Ultra High Definition (UHD)



Selected shows can be watched in UHD on a smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vestel, plus Freeview Play set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax and selected streaming services including the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max which can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk.*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Episodes are also airing each Sunday on BBC One.

The six-part series joins a growing list of nature documentaries available to stream on iPlayer in UHD including Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties I and II, The Green Planet, Attenborough’s Life in Colour, Blue Planet II, Attenborough’s Wonder of Song and Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Also available are the specials Macaque: Monkeys in the Mountains – A Dynasties Special Frozen, and Planet II – Worlds of Wonder which both aired over the festive period.