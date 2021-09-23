BBC One announces return of Waterloo Road

Waterloo Road is being revived by BBC One, 6 years after channel bosses axed the popular series. The show ran from 2006 to 2015 and was one of the UK’s most popular and longest-running TV dramas. It’s since become one of iPlayer’s most popular programmes.

The revived series will be set and made in Greater Manchester and produced by Wall To Wall in co-production with Rope Ladder Fiction, the new Manchester-based label from Cameron Roach who executive produced the original series.

BBC bosses say the revival will boost drama production skills in the North of England and help to reshape the broadcaster’s drama output “to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country”. The series will also provide a training ground for new and diverse writers.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most – and to be collaborating with the brilliant Cameron Roach and Wall To Wall on its return.”

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer, said: “I’m really thrilled to be working with the BBC and Wall To Wall, in re-igniting the iconic brand of Waterloo Road.

“Waterloo Road will continue its reputation for kickstarting, supporting and enabling careers both in front of and behind the camera, in a truly inclusive way, from our base in Greater Manchester.”