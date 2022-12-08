BBC One commissions new real-time runaway train thriller

The BBC has commissioned Nightsleeper, a new real-time thriller set aboard a sleeper train travelling from Glasgow to London while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?

The six-part drama was written by Nick Leather and is being produced by Euston Films.

Nick Leather said: “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Euston Films and the BBC to drive the engine of this real-time thriller and take our audience along for a ride full of personal intrigue, political manoeuvring and danger.

“By the time dawn breaks at the end of this journey, no-one involved will ever be the same again”.

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, added: “Nick Leather’s ingenious scripts combine a fantastic premise with a nail-biting plot and characters you will root for. We can’t wait to bring Nightsleeper hurtling on to the BBC – viewers will definitely want to catch it.”

Euston Films’ Managing Directors Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos commented: “The classic on-screen genre of a runaway train is given a thrilling modern twist by screenwriter Nick Leather and we find ourselves with a small group of people in a race against time. We can’t wait to film this in Scotland next year.”