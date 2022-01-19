BBC One series to follow British Army infantry recruits through training

A new BBC One series will follow a new intake of recruits as they train at the British Army’s Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire over a six-month period in the hope of taking up roles in one of the Army’s 18 regiments.

Soldier: Made In Yorkshire is being produced by Label1, makers of the multi-award-winning BBC series Hospital, and has been billed as “the latest example of the BBC’s commitment to producing more content from across the UK.”

Label1 co-founder, Lorraine Charker-Phillips, said: “We’re well-known for our popular award-winning documentaries about the NHS and the education system.

“Now, we are privileged to be working with the British Army on this series about one of the United Kingdom’s most historic and personally transformative military training courses.”

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Science & Natural History at BBC Television, says: “This is no game show – infantry training at Catterick is the real thing. If these young recruits can survive the course, they don’t just win bragging rights – they win a whole new life.

“It’s real-world drama at its most thrilling and uplifting, and I’m delighted to be working with BBC England and the award-winning team at Label1 to bring it to the screen.”

Aisling O’Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for BBC England, said: “We are always on the lookout for great access and new storytelling opportunities in England. So, I’m delighted to be working with Label1 and BBC Factual on this exciting proposition for the audience.”