BBC One’s Vigil is UK’s most watched new drama in three years

Image: World Productions / Mark Mainz

BBC One’s Vigil, which completed its run last week, has been revealed as the UK’s highest rated new drama launch across all channels since Bodyguard back in 2018, having clocked up 13.4 million viewers across broadcast, recordings and catch-up.

Made for the BBC by World Productions, the series starred Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph and Martin Compston in a tale of sabotage aimed at the very heart of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other. The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, executive producers for World Productions, added: “A very big thanks to everyone who tuned in and stayed for the six weeks of Vigil’s thrilling voyage through the Atlantic.

“The show was brought to the screen by a terrific team in Scotland and these huge figures are the result of their brilliant work.”