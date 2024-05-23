BBC orders second series of Sian Gibson’s The Power of Parker

Image: Credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point

The Power of Parker, the 90s set sitcom from writers Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson – who co-stars in the series, has been recommissioned for a second series.

Made by Boffola Pictures, the show’s first series followed the declining fortunes of electrical retailer Martin Parker (Conleth Hill) as his long-running affair with sister-in-law Kath (Gibson) was finally revealed.

In series two, Parker has hit rock bottom and is desperate to get his reputation back, Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) is adjusting to single life and running a business, while Kath is getting her happily ever after with her man by her side and is working on rekindling a relationship with her sister.

Sian Gibson said: “We have been overwhelmed by the lovely response to the first series, and so excited to be back with the dysfunctional Parker family and turn their lives upside down again, with bigger problems and bigger hair.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “The Power of Parker hit the ground running with its irresistible combination of sharp scripts brimming with jokes, nostalgia and outstanding comic performances.”