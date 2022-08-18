BBC and Prime Video release first-look images for upcoming Western series, The English

Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

The BBC and Amazon have released the official first-look images for their upcoming Western series, The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, with Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds.

Due to premiere in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in November, the series will then be available to stream on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics.

Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) in The English (Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Billed as “a mythical Western drama,” the drama hails from writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line) and has been produced by Drama Republic in association with All3 Media International.

The official synopsis says: “The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”

An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) in The English (Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.