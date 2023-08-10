BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds celebrate 100 years of Hollywood

A two-hour concert marking Hollywood’s 100th anniversary is available on BBC Sounds now and will also be aired this Sunday (13 August) on BBC Radio 2.

Presented by Star Wars legend Denis Lawson, Sunday Night is Music Night, Celebrating 100 Years of Hollywood sees a cast of over 80 perform a unique cinematic concert from Malta, one of Europe’s most popular movie locations.

West End soloists Louise Dearman, Gloria Onitiri, Rebecca Trehearn, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jesse Smith and Michael Xavier celebrate the music of the movies with songs and tracks spanning the Golden Age to the present day.