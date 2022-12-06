BBC Radio 3 to move more classical music shows to Salford

Production bases for eight BBC Radio 3 shows, including Essential Classics, Through the Night and Music Matters, are being relocated to Salford.

The BBC says the move, which will also see The Listening Service and Afternoon Concert end their current split location arrangements and move entirely to Salford, will support plans to create a UK-wide classical music hub in the North as part of its wider Across the UK strategy.

As a result of the changes at least 50% of the station’s production hours will come from Salford by 2024/25.

Alan Davey, Controller of BBC Radio 3, said: “Strengthening Radio 3’s roots in the North of England, with a continued and important presence in London, will ensure the station holds its place at the forefront of leading and developing classical music and culture for the whole of the country.

“We hope to support and develop a wider pool of established and emerging talent, and build new partnerships with different communities in the North as well as with the wider classical music industry.”