BBC Radio 5 Live retains weekend Premier League rights

BBC Radio 5 Live will continue offering live coverage of the next three Premier League seasons (2022/23 to 2024/25) after securing four of the seven rights packages on offer.

These packages provide the station with rights to all Premier League matches at Saturday 15:00 (1st pick), Saturday 17.30, Sunday 14:00 and Sunday 16:30. It also maintains rights to two of the four midweek rounds.

Barbara Slater, Director, BBC Sport said: “As we approach the end of another vintage Premier League campaign, we are delighted to confirm our live audio rights deal for the next three seasons.

“With more Premier League commentaries than any other UK broadcaster, BBC Radio 5 Live will remain the home of Premier League football.”