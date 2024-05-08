BBC renews Travelling Auctioneers, Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

JJ Chalmers and Izzie Balmer in The Travelling Auctioneers. Image: STV Studios

The BBC has commissioned new series of hit antiques programmes The Travelling Auctioneers, Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, all three of which are produced by STV Studios.

Antiques Road Trip, which first debuted in 2010, has been recommissioned for its 29th series on BBC One, while a 13th series of sister show Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will air in primetime on BBC Two.

Production is also underway on a third series of The Travelling Auctioneers. Launched in 2022, the show sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover neglected treasures which, with a little bit of TLC, can be turned into winning lots at auction.

The second series, which aired in January, featured auctioneering experts Christina Trevanion and Izzie Balmer, along with restoration maestros JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson. The Travelling Auctioneers was named Best Daytime Show at the RTS Scotland Programme Awards 2023.

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “Get ready for a treasure trove of entertainment! With their long track record, we’re thrilled to be working with STV Studios on these returning hit series.

“All three of them promise to deliver more riveting journeys from across the UK as experts hunt for, restore, and auction off unique finds.”

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at STV Studios, said: “I’m delighted with the ongoing success of these returning STV Studios formats.

“This order is a testament to the BBC’s commitment to the Nations and I couldn’t be prouder of the hard-working teams that continue to deliver a fresh twist on these much-loved brands.”