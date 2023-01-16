BBC retains free to air Olympics coverage until 2032

Free to air coverage of the Olympic Games will remain available on the BBC until at least 2032 under a deal between the International Olympic Committee, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) – which represents alliance of public service broadcasters – and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

The EBU and Warner Bros. Discovery partnered to acquire all media rights across 49 territories in Europe.

The deal allows the BBC to show two simultaneous live streams plus a daily highlights programme and clips on its website – the same package of rights it held for Tokyo 2020 when some viewers complained that coverage was less comprehensive than in previous years.

Each EBU member, including the BBC, will be able to broadcast more than 200 hours of coverage of the Olympic Games and at least 100 hours of the Olympic Winter Games on TV, in addition to radio coverage, live streaming and reporting across web, apps and social media platforms.

Full coverage will only be available on WBD’s pay channels and apps.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: “The Olympic Games is a truly special event – thrilling and inspiring in equal measure – I’m delighted it will be on free-to-air for the UK public. I know the BBC will do a fantastic job bringing all the action and analysis to the public.”

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, added: “This partnership ensures that audiences in the UK will continue to have free-to-air access to the Olympic Games for the next decade.

“The BBC’s ability to bring the nation together is second to none and this new deal provides sports fans a comprehensive, compelling live and on demand offer.”