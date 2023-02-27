BBC reveals airdate for new show, Coast to Coast Food Festival

Colin Murray, Edith Bowman and Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher are to present a new BBC Two series exploring “dreamy destinations and fabulous food” from across the UK.

Airing weekdays at 6.30pm from 13 March, Coast to Coast Food Festival will see the presenters visit the four corners of the UK where they’ll join up with guests to discover the secrets behind some of our favourite food and drink.

The programme will champion home-grown produce and put the UK’s local food festivals on the map.

In the series, Fletcher visits the Abergavenny Food Festival for a masterclass in the secret to barbecuing success, and is later joined by Bowman as they travel to Taste Cumbria in Cockermouth to meet passionate producers.

The journey continues with Murray and Bowman as they reunite to explore Glasgow Foodies’ Festival, where they discover the secret to the best egg fried rice, and Ballycastle’s famous Ould Lammas Fair to find out how Venezuelan street food made it to Northern Ireland.

The series was produced by Red Sky Productions, with segments produced by independent production companies from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.