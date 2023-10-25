BBC reveals Doctor Who return date 

Image: BBC Studios.

The BBC has revealed that the first of the new Doctor Who specials, in which David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprise their roles of the Doctor and companion Donna Noble, will air on Saturday November 25th.

In addition to airing on BBC One, the specials will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

The three new adventures – The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle – will mark the show’s 60th anniversary and lead into the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor this Christmas.

Wild Blue Yonder will air on December 2nd followed by The Giggle on December 9th.

Each of the specials will be followed by an episode of the new behind the scenes show Doctor Who: Unleashed which can be watched on BBC Three or iPlayer.

Gatwa’s first full season will follow next year and the BBC has confirmed in the past few days that filming has already begun on his second series.