BBC reveals new Formula 1 ‘behind the scenes’ podcast featuring Mercedes and Williams

A new 8-part BBC podcast is taking taking Formula 1 fans behind the scenes of Mercedes and Williams as they build new cars for the 2024 season.

F1: Back at Base has secured access to a host of key figures who will reveal how they set about designing and building a race car in less than 100 days. Experts Holly Samos and Sarah Holt – who created and wrote the series – guide listeners through the journey.

The podcast includes contributions from star drivers including Alex Albon and seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, plus key figures from each team and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali who discusses his big goals on sustainability.

Stevie Middleton, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, said: “Our brilliant F1 experts have been able to gain unbelievable access for this fantastic F1: Back at Base series.

“We get to find out how an F1 car is built with two real heavy weight teams from the world of F1. Formula One has never been more popular and we’re delighted to bring audiences this new 8-part series.”