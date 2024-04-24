Three new natural history programmes are coming to iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Two

The BBC has announced three new natural history programmes, two of which will screen on BBC One and the third on BBC Two. All three will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

Hailing from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, the five-episode Hidden Planet will use pioneering camera technology to take viewers into the secret world of insects “in unprecedented detail”.

Silverback Films, part of the All3 Media Group, is producing the four-part Hamza’s Hidden Wild Isles in which wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin will find and film incredible species and spectacles hidden amongst the UK’s urban and wilder landscapes.

Finally, one-off film Expedition Killer Whale will bring viewers “a fascinating deep dive” into the killer whale’s hunting methods and communication techniques.

Also hailing from the Natural History Unit, the film uses the latest technology, scientists and camera teams to record everything they can about the killer whales, decoding the language they use to co-ordinate their hunting rituals and assessing their chances for survival in the modern world.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “These are three thrilling projects that demonstrate the breadth of Natural History programming on the BBC.

“I’m committed to ensuring that we remain the place where wildlife filmmakers do their best work, and I love collaborating with the creatives of Bristol. The city is an extraordinary global hub of talent, and its Natural History producers are the envy of the world. I look forward to making more programmes with them in the future.”