BBC revives Walking With Dinosaurs after 25 year gap

A new series of Walking With Dinosaurs is heading to TV screens next year after the BBC revealed it’s partnered with US broadcaster PBS, Germany’s ZDF and France Télévisions to revive the iconic brand.

Each of the show’s six episodes will tell the story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters.

As the dinosaur’s bones emerge from the ground, the series bring these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects – making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

Dinosaur species set to be featured include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth – roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco; a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T. rex in North America; and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for a love in Portugal.

The show is being produced by the BBC Studios Science Unit which produced Sir David Attenborough’s Dinosaurs: The Final Day.

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with Walking With Dinosaurs.

“The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy. Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama – making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story.”

Andrew Cohen, Head of BBC Studios Science Unit, added: “There is no bigger science series than Walking with Dinosaurs and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this much-loved brand to a whole new generation of audiences around the world.

“It’s the ultimate dinosaur show, where you’ll be hiding behind the sofa one moment and having your mind blown the next. The prehistoric world meets premium documentary production, like never before.”