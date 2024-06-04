BBC secures multi-year deal for European Athletics Championships

The BBC will be providing “comprehensive coverage” of the European Athletics Championships after striking a multi-year deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Beginning this weekend with the European Athletics Championships in Rome (June 7-12), the deal also includes the 2026 European Athletics Championships which takes place in Birmingham, the 2025 and 2027 European Athletics Indoor Championships and the annual European Cross Country Championships from 2024 to 2027.

Coverage of the Rome championships will be available via iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app from this Friday.

Audiences are promised “the opportunity to watch Team GB athletes face off against their competitors as they build towards the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Team GB will be represented by a 70-strong team which includes World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, reigning European champions Keely Hodgkinson (women’s 800m), Matthew Hudson-Smith (men’s 400m), World bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes (men’s 100m), four-time European gold medallist Dina Asher-Smith (women’s 100m) and recently crowned world indoor champion Molly Caudery (women’s pole vault).

European bronze medal sprinters Jeremiah Azu and Daryll Neita will also compete and three-time European medallist Eilish McColgan will also make her return from injury in the women’s 10,000m.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, says: “Adding the European Athletics Championships to our athletics portfolio is great news for audiences, who get to watch the best athletes in the world regularly on the BBC.

“The European Athletic Championships in Rome promises to be a high class event, and we can’t wait to see how Team GB performs in the build up to the Paris Olympic Games which will be live on the BBC later this summer.”