BBC signs DVD manufacturing and distribution deal with Spirit Entertainment

BBC Studios has outsourced its DVD output to Spirit Entertainment who, from April, will now manage its physical catalogue plus manufacturing & distribution supply chains.

The move is the latest evolution in BBC Studios’ home entertainment arm which dates back to the establishment of the BBC Video label in 1980. In 2004 BBC Video became part of the 2 Entertain joint venture with Woolworths, though the broadcaster later had to buy the remainder of the business following Woolworths’ collapse into administration.

The BBC says it retains all licensing rights and will continue to handle a small selection of flagship properties such as Doctor Who and landmark Natural History productions in-house.

Lesley Johnson, Director of Home Entertainment, UK at BBC Studios said: “These are exciting next steps for BBC Studios Home Entertainment. We look forward to working closely with the Spirit team to continue creating the best of British TV on DVD”.

Rob Callow, Managing Director of Spirit Entertainment added: “Everyone at Spirit Entertainment is absolutely delighted to be working with BBC Studios to maximise sales of their outstanding new release slate and vast catalogue on all physical formats.

“The synergies between BBC Studios’ and Spirit’s existing partners are truly wide ranging and will provide the catalyst for exciting collaborations and substantial sales growth over the coming years”.