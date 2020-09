The BBC Sounds app is now available internationally, with the BBC announcing that it will switch off the current iPlayer Radio app “at some point in the near future”.

BBC Sounds will be available for devices capable of running iOS 11, Android 5 or Amazon OS 5 or above.

iPlayer Radio app users outside the UK will now begin seeing messages encouraging them to switch over ahead of the switch-off.

The BBC says the change won’t affect the content international listeners can enjoy.