BBC Sounds introduces new local content feature

BBC Sounds has added a new section to the home screen highlighting content from the listener’s local area.

In Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland a new ‘From…’ row will showcase the best content that nation has to offer – including news, podcasts and the local programmes.

In England the section will be called ‘Local to Me’ and will include a mix of sports shows from local radio stations, regional news bulletins, under the radar local artists, and radio programmes.

The BBC says the new feature is designed to make BBC Sounds “even more personal and relevant for all our listeners.”

The broadcaster says these efforts are in addition to its wider commitment to bring news and views from across the UK to audiences.