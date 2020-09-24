BBC Sounds is now available on Freeview Play, bringing “thousands” of hours of podcasts and catch-up content plus over 50 BBC stations, to the platform.

The app allows users to continue listening to content they started on their mobile phone or online and offers personalised recommendations based on previous listening.

It’s the ninth content player to launch on Freeview Play, joining BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites and STV Player.

Simon Hunt, the Director of Strategy and Business Development for Freeview Play commented: “We are so pleased to be launching BBC Sounds on Freeview Play.

“We are now home to nine content players, delivering thousands of hours of on-demand content, all for free. There has never been a better time to become a Freeview Play viewer.”

The app is rolling out to Freeview Play certified devices from today, with support confirmed for TVs and set top boxes made by: Avtex, Cello, CVTE, Hisense, Humax, Loewe, Manhattan, Netgem, Panasonic, Philips, Sharp, Blaupunkt, Shenzhen, Sony, TCL and Vestel.

Devices will update with automatically. For more information visit freeview.co.uk.