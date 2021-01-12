BBC Sounds joins Sky Q

BBC Sounds is now available on Sky Q set top boxes, bringing users more than 80,000 hours of music, radio and podcasts, in addition to live radio.

The app, which was already available on Freeview Play, YouView and Freesat devices, joins BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix on Sky’s boxes.

Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer, Sky, said: “In 2020, we brought a range of apps to Sky Q including Disney+, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video, so I’m delighted to kick start the new year by adding the brilliant BBC Sounds app to the Sky Q mix.

“We know the value our customers place on BBC content so it’s great that they can access the best of music, radio and podcasts alongside their favourite TV, in one place, easy.”