BBC Sounds launches on Sonos speakers

UK owners of Sonos speakers can now access their favourite BBC radio stations and podcasts by adding BBC Sounds as an audio service through the Sonos app for Android and iOS.

BBC Sounds is available to preview in the Sonos app now and will be officially released over the coming weeks.

Jonathan Wall, Controller of BBC Sounds, said: “We want BBC Sounds to be available wherever and whenever people want to listen, and this is another way to make sure people can enjoy our audio however they choose.

“From firm favourites to new discoveries, we’re giving our listeners even easier access to our brilliant selection of radio, music mixes and podcasts.”