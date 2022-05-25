SEENIT

BBC Sounds now available on PlayStation 5

BBC Sounds is now available to download for the PlayStation 5, bringing the BBC’s line-up of national and local radio stations and podcasts to owners of Sony’s newest games console. 

The app’s arrival on the PS5 comes as it’s revealed that BBC Sounds saw a record 405 million plays in the first three months of the year. 

Pushpa Reddy, the BBC’s director of product management, said: “Record numbers of people are using BBC Sounds, and launching on PS5s makes it even easier for our listeners to enjoy brilliant live and on-demand radio, music and podcasts from the BBC. 

“Whether it’s on a TV, smartphone, smart speaker or on the web, we want to be there wherever and whenever people want to listen.”

