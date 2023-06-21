BBC Sounds saw “unprecedented” demand for first Ashes Test coverage

BBC Sounds enjoyed its biggest day ever yesterday (Tuesday) as audiences used the app to follow Test Match Special’s live coverage of the final day of the first Ashes Test.

According to the BBC, the app saw “unprecedented figures” for both hours listened and signed in accounts.

There were just under six million requests across BBC Sounds and BBC Sport (online and app) across the five day Test with huge numbers especially tuning in on the last two days of play (19-20 June).

As well as live ball-by-ball commentary, BBC Sounds provided fans with on demand content including an Ashes Daily podcast and a half hour highlights show.

There are also Ashes specials of Tailenders with Greg James and England record breaker James Anderson, as well as No Balls with England bowler Kate Cross and World Cup winner Alex Hartley.

The Women’s Ashes begins tomorrow and commentary will continue live on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with a daily highlights programme on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer at 7pm.