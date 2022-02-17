BBC Sounds update allows iOS users to manage their play queue

Users of the BBC Sounds on iPhone and iPad can now add, sort and delete items in their play queue following an update to the app.

The queue can be accessed by tapping the icon in the bottom right of the screen and listeners can then sort the order of upcoming items by dragging them up or down the queue, or delete things they’ve already heard by swiping the item left and selecting ‘delete’.

The new feature is only be available on the iOS version of the BBC Sounds app for now but the BBC says it’ll be available on Android devices “soon”.

Neil Hall, head of product for BBC iPlayer and Sounds, said: “Being able to control a queue personally is something we know people have wanted on Sounds, and we’re pleased that we’re now able to bring that to them.”