BBC Sport confirmed as broadcaster of Athletics 2024 major event series

Athletics fans will be able to watch live coverage from the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships, the UK Athletics Championships and the London Athletics Meet across BBC outlets after the broadcaster announced a new deal with UK Athletics.

On February 17th and 18th fans will be able to follow the highs, lows and photo-finishes from the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

BBC Sport will also show coverage from the Olympic Trials at the UK Athletics Championships on June 29th and 30th before attention turns to the capital for the London Athletics Meet as part of the Wanda Diamond League series on July 20th.

Coverage will be available across BBC One, BBC iPlayer plus the BBC Sport website and app.

UKA CEO Jack Buckner said: “We are thrilled to confirm BBC Sport as our broadcast partner for our 2024 Major events series. It’s a huge year ahead for our sport and we are looking forward to working with the team at BBC Sport to bring our big events into people’s homes.

“The BBC Sport digital and TV audiences give us a great platform and allow the British public to really follow the action in the build up to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Philip Bernie, Director of BBC Sport, added: “This partnership serves as a terrific build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Viewers can watch BBC Sport’s exclusive coverage with expert commentary across TV and online and follow these athletes in top action, as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”