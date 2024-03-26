BBC Sport secures new broadcasting rights deal with British Swimming

BBC Sport has announced a new broadcast partnership with British Swimming which will see it broadcast every finals session of this year’s British Swimming Championships.

The 2024 Championships will take place at the London Aquatic Centre from 2-7 April and, for the first time ever, will feature a fully integrated schedule that includes both swimming and para-swimming races, with prospective Team GB athletes competing together as they prepare for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics in the summer.

BBC audiences will be able to watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on the BBC Sport website and app.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “We’re heading into what’s going to be a gripping summer of live sports across the BBC, with Paris 2024 just months away.

“This partnership serves as brilliant build-up to the Olympics where swimming and diving are sure to take centre stage.

“It’s also the first time Olympic and Paralympic trials have been combined, making this year’s British Swimming Championships an exciting event for audiences, so we’re delighted to be showing it.”