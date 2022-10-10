BBC Sport to show all 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship events

The BBC has secured full broadcasting rights to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships which will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland.

The season, which will be held over 11 days (3-13 August), marks the first time 13 UCI World Championships will be held in the same location. It’s also been confirmed that the para-cycling competitions will also be fully integrated into the schedule for the first time.

The BBC is promising “extensive coverage across TV, online and social platforms” of the line-up, which includes:

Road (men’s road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow George Square, women’s road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow George Square, and men’s and women’s time trials, Stirling),

Para-cycling Road (Dumfries & Galloway),

Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow),

Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow),

Mountain Bike Cross-country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley),

Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William),

Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley),

BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow),

BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow),

BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow),

Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow),

Indoor Cycling (Emirates Arena, Glasgow).

David Lappartient, President of the Union Cycliste Internationale, said: “BBC Sport already provides fantastic coverage of our UCI World Championships for track and road, and I am delighted our partnership will extend to encompass all disciplines at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland.

“This historic event will be of enormous interest to fans in Great Britain and all over the world, and BBC Sport will ensure they can enjoy the very best of these 11 days of action.”

Barbara Slater, BBC Director of Sport, added: “We are delighted to have such comprehensive coverage of a sport that continues to grow in popularity.

“Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are going to be a hub for cycling fans next August and we are proud to be the broadcast partner of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship and to showcase the event across the BBC.”