Premier League to make BBC debut with 4 subscription-free games

The BBC is to show four Premier League games when the league returns next month – the first time the contest has been shown on its channels since launching in 1992.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news.

“We are delighted and excited to have the chance to show live Premier League games on the BBC.

“This will offer audiences, who haven’t had the opportunity in the past, live, free to air access to the best football league in the world, as the BBC continues to keep the country entertained during these unprecedented times.”

In addition to the BBC’s matches, Sky will be showing 25 games free to air on its Freeview channel, Pick.

The games will be simulcast on Sky Sports which will bring subscribers an additional 39 exclusive live games.

Sky CEO Stephen van Rooyen said: “The return of live sport is a big moment for the country, and we want the nation to join us. Sky has partnered with the Premier League and its clubs for nearly thirty years, and the strength of our partnership has never been more important.

“Our commitment to showing 25 matches ‘free to air’ for the first time in the history of Sky Sports recognises the unique times we are in, and our desire to play our part.”

An additional 20 games will be shown by BT Sport which said it was “delighted to see the provisional plan to restart the Premier League next month.”