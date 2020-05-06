BBC strikes deal to keep shows on iPlayer for 12 months

The BBC will be able to keep future shows on iPlayer for at least 12 months after striking a new deal with independent producers.

The revised terms will apply to new commissions from Monday and mean audiences will be able to catch-up with favourite shows for longer without the broadcaster having increase how much it pays producers for shows.

In return the BBC will give up some of the money it currently takes from commercial sales of shows covered by the agreement, meaning producers will earn more from deals with repeat channels, overseas broadcasters and subscription streaming services.

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, says: “This is an important deal for the BBC, the industry, and the wider public.

“Not only have we reaffirmed our commitment to supporting independent UK producers, we have also ensured licence fee payers have access to the best content for at least a year on the BBC iPlayer. Everybody wins.”

Sara Geater, chair of PACT – the body which represents independent producers in the UK – said: “The terms of trade are the lifeblood of the UK indie sector and I’m delighted we have reached a mutually beneficial agreement with the BBC which gives them the flexibility to increase exploitation of the programmes across the iPlayer as well as their linear services.

“This is obviously crucial at a time of increased competition from the global SVOD players. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the BBC team for their positive engagement”.