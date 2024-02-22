BBC strikes live broadcast deal for 2023-24 NBA season

The BBC has confirmed it’ll be showing five regular games from the 2023-24 NBA season alongside an additional four playoffs and finals games. The matches will be shown live on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Coverage starts with an Eastern Conference clash on 23rd February on BBC One when the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Alongside the live games, the BBC Sport website and app will cover the best moments from across the season.

The BBC’s deal with the NBA repeats a similar tie-up last year.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “Last year we brought live, free-to-air NBA games to our audience.

“This year we now have some of the biggest games of the season, showcasing the NBA’s brightest stars, and fans can also keep across the action on our website and app.”

Bastien Lacheny, NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President, Global Media Distribution, added: “We are excited to bring NBA basketball back to the BBC.

“Fans in the UK will be able watch live action across BBC platforms as part of our commitment to making NBA games and programming available to our passionate fans on the devices and platforms they use most.”