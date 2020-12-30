BBC Studios and China’s Bilibili announce Ancients

A new six-part series being co-produced between BBC Studios and China’s Bilibili will explore the history of early Eastern and Western civilisations through the use of “stunning documentary visuals and stylish CGI”.

Presented by world-leading historical specialists, each episode of Ancients will use the very latest scientific and archaeological discoveries to reveal the tools, technologies, strategies and systems that decided the fate of Ancient Chinese, Egyptians, Indians, Greeks and Romans as they fought wars, battled the climate and established the rich and fascinating cultures which laid the foundations for the modern world.

The series will show why the fortunes of some civilisations rose while others fell; ultimately revealing how the destinies of Ancient East and West became inextricably connected as global trade routes took shape and China’s economic success saw it locked in competition with the Roman Empire.

The co-production of this new series follows BBC Studios and Bilibilis’ multi-year strategic cooperation agreement in October.

Tom McDonald, Director of Factual, BBC Studios Production, remarked, “This new series reflects the deeper level of partnership between BBC Studios and Bilibili, as we collaborate to produce world-leading documentaries which resonate with audiences in China and across the world.

“This will be a history series underpinned by cutting edge technology and contemporary storytelling.”

“The development of Chinese stories is a key element in BBC Studios and Bilibili’s strengthened partnership,” said Li Ni, Vice Chairwoman and Chief Operating Officer of Bilibili.

“Through the co-production of Ancients, we hope to jointly bring to the global stage some of China’s rich cultural and historical stories together along with other civilisations.

“This partnership is also in line with our commitment to providing premium quality content that caters to the tastes and demands of our growing base of users, mostly young Chinese audience who have been raised in China’s post-reform era with elevated living standards, educational levels and increasing demand for sophisticated cultural products.”