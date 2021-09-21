BBC Studios and Fetch extend content supply deal

BBC Studios have extended their content supply deal with Australia’s Fetch TV, securing the subscribers ongoing access to channels including BBC First, BBC World News, UKTV, and BBC Earth.

Fiona Lang, General Manager, BBC Studios ANZ, said “Our partnership with Fetch showcases the breadth and depth of the BBC’s content across world class drama, documentaries, entertainment, children’s programming and news.

“We’re excited to renew our agreement with Fetch to bring their audiences this comprehensive offering via their unique mix of linear and virtual playlist channels.

Sam Hall, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of Fetch TV said: “we are delighted to continue our decade long relationship with BBC Studios, which thrives on innovation and creativity to deliver the best of British content to our customers”

Separate to its BBC deal, Fetch has also integrated the BritBox app from the BBC and ITV.