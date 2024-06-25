BBC Studios and France Télévisions reveal new co-production partnership 

Walking With Dinosaurs is one of the first titles covered by the deal.

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, has announced a new long-term strategic partnership with France Télévisions to develop and co-produce “world-class factual content”, including the recently announced revival of Walking With Dinosaurs.

The broadcasters already have a strong history of co-producing factual shows across including the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s award-winning Frozen Planet II, Planet Earth III and Mammals.

The new multi-year agreement commenced in April and includes a co-production first look across BBC Studios unscripted content pipeline plus a first option on pre-sales and acquisitions across BBC Studios’ extensive factual catalogue.

Chris Kinsman, Senior Vice President, Factual, EMEA, BBC Studios said, “BBC Studios produces the most commanding and captivating factual content worldwide and our partners clearly agree as our content has never been more in demand.

“This fantastic partnership with France Télévisions will not only strengthen the output we are able to deliver to audiences in France, the UK and beyond, but upcoming titles like Mammals and Walking With Dinosaurs are only made possible with collaborations like this.”

Antonio Grigolini, Head of Documentaries, France Télévisions, said “France Télévisions is proud to share common public service values with BBC Studios.

“We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership and joining forces to produce among the most ambitious and impactful factual content on the market.”