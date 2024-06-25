Apple TV+ announces gritty hospital drama KRANK Berlin

Apple TV+ announced Haley Louise Jones will star in a new medical drama KRANK Berlin.

Apple TV+ and German broadcaster ZDFneo have unveiled KRANK Berlin, a new medical drama co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski.

The series stars Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Parker who, seeking a fresh start after her private life implodes in Munich, takes over the management of a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s toughest and most overcrowded hospital.

When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, poorly equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humour.

But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences, and pull together to save lives.

The cast also includes Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz and Peter Lohmeyer.

The series is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for ZDFneo and Apple TV+.