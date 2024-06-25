Michael Fassbender boards Paramount+ thriller The Agency

Michael Fassbender has joined the cast of The Agency, a new espionage thriller heading to Paramount+.

Fassbender plays Martian, a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Based on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Légendes (The Bureau), the series will stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America, Brazil and Japan. It will be available in the US as part of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

“Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals.”