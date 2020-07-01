BBC Studios and International Literary Properties announce first look deal

BBC Studios has struck a first look deal with International Literary Properties which holds the rights to a raft of major writers including Georges Simenon, Dennis Wheatley, Eric Ambler and John Creasey.

Formed last year, the London and New York based business also has rights to around 20% of Evelyn Waugh’s estate.



Hilary Strong, CEO for ILP UK, said: “This first look deal with BBC Studios provides ILP with the perfect global creative partner to promote Britain’s heritage in literature and re-discover these classic works through modern adaptations for a global audience.

“BBC Studios and its partner scripted production companies provide us with a very exciting opportunity to not only fast-track these works into production, but to make them with the high-end production values they deserve.

“Our creative team headed up by Emma Bell and Andy Brunskill will be producing creative bibles for each estate providing producers with a detailed catalogue highlighting the opportunities they hold for screen adaptation. We look forward to developing the production partnerships this deal promotes.”

Mark Linsey, Chief Creative Officer for BBC Studios added: “BBC Studios exists to champion the very best of British creativity, telling stories which resonate with audiences around the world.

“Literary classics are timeless, and in the right creative hands can be adapted to feel contemporary and of the moment.

“We look actively for partnerships and collaborations which showcase British talent at its finest, and we’re excited about the creative opportunities that this deal provides, both for BBC Studios Production and our portfolio of Independent producers.”