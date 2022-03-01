BBC Studios and Sky Deutschland strike multi-year content deal

BBC Studios and Sky Deutschland have struck a deal which will see the German broadcaster’s channels become the exclusive pay-TV home for BBC Studios premium factual content.

In addition to the multi-year partnership with Sky Deutschland, BBC Studios has a strategic partnership with Germany’s ZDF to co-produce landmark factual shows including the forthcoming Green Planet presented by Sir David Attenborough.

Salim Mukaddam, Senior Vice President, EMEA Content Sales, said: “BBC Studios produces and represents the most authoritative and compelling factual content in the world. Our partners clearly agree as our content has never been more in demand.

“This new partnership provides Sky Deutschland with long-term access to our award-winning documentaries as the backbone of their new channels.

“Alongside our strategic partnership with ZDF, German audiences will now able to access a broad range of the very best factual titles from BBC Studios.”

Christian Asanger, Vice President Entertainment at Sky Deutschland, said: “Documentaries are one of the most popular programme genres and are also in great demand among our customers.

“We are pleased to complement our various entertainment offerings on our two channel brands Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries with outstanding BBC Studios productions next to the numerous exclusive Sky Originals.”