BBC Studios announces content deal with Fox’s Tubi

BBC Studios has struck a deal to supply over 400 hours of programming to Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service, Tubi.

Titles coming to the ad-supported platform include The First Team, The Musketeers, Primeval, Antiques Roadshow and Monarch of the Glen.

Dina Vangelisti, EVP, Content Sales at BBC Studios, said: “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore news ways to meet our customers on their favourite services.

“The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”

“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” added Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi.