BBC Studios announces deal for Finnish version of Top Gear

A Finnish version of Top Gear is headed to local broadcaster Nelonen following a format deal with BBC Studios.

Described as “a family entertainment show set in the world of cars and driving,” the new version will be presented by comedian, musician and author Ismo Leikola, former elite Ice hockey winger Teemu Selänne, and actor Christoffer Strandberg and is set to air in the spring of 2024.

The trio will compete in various car-related challenges to determine which is the ultimate driver while also challenging famous faces to drive a lap on the Top Gear test track in the “Star in a Car” segment.

Jan Sailing, Head of BBC Studios Nordic, said: “A Finnish adaptation of Top Gear has been something we have wanted to do for a long time.

“Finding it a good home at Nelonen is really exciting, we are confident that with the amazing talent attached and with the very safe production hands at Rabbit Films we have the best possible chance of ensuring this is a long running success.”