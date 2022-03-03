BBC Studios announces factual supply deal with Italy’s Mediaset

BBC Studios has struck a long-term deal to supply Mediaset, Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster, with major factual titles including Frozen Planet II, Dynasties II and Planet Earth III.

The content package also includes factual content for Mediaset’s Focus Channel which will host an additional 25 hours per year.

Salim Mukaddam, Senior Vice President, EMEA Content Sales said, “BBC Studios and Mediaset are united in their ambition to bring premium factual shows to Italian audiences.

“BBC Studios has an eclectic portfolio of world-class content and we’re thrilled that this new substantial agreement will ensure Italy has access to some of the most loved and much talked about shows from the BBC and leading UK independents.”