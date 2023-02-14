BBC Studios announces new linear and streaming services for Nordic audiences

The BBC’s commercial arm has announced that a new Nordic linear channel and on-demand service will launch for Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic viewers on April 17th.

Linear channel BBC Nordic will “bring together the very best” of BBC BRIT and BBC Earth and will replace them in the channel line-up offered by local TV providers, while on-demand service BBC Nordic+ will enable viewers “to delve deeper into the BBC shows they enjoy from the linear channel and discover new favourites”.

BBC Studios says the new services “have been borne out of research into local audiences tastes and the content they most enjoy.”

Content highlights include The Graham Norton Show, Live at the Apollo, The Great British Bake Off, Pointless and the third season of nature series, Serengeti.

Arran Tindall, Senior Vice President Key Markets at BBC Studios, said: “We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland that we care about what you love to watch.

“We have delved into Norwegian/Swedish/Danish/Finnish/Icelandic viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love with exciting new additions in the entertainment and lifestyle space, broadening our content mix and the opportunity to appeal to a wider and diverse audience.

“The introduction of BBC Nordic+ will also mean that viewers have one BBC branded destination both on their television and on-demand.”