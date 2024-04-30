BBC Studios announces start of filming for Listing Mauritius

Filming has begun on Listing Mauritius, a new property-themed reality show which will air on BBC Lifestyle, the lifestyle channel for audiences in Africa which is owned the broadcaster’s commercial arm, BBC Studios.

The 10-part series follows a team of real estate agents as they do all it takes to sell multi-million Mauritian homes, ranging from 12-sleeper boutique hotel villas to beachfront penthouses.

The commissioning of Listing Mauritius follows the success of Listing Jozi and Listing Cape Town which are available to enjoy on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) and BBC UKTV (DStv channel 134).

Other highlights coming to BBC Lifestyle in the next 12 months include Come Dine With Me South Africa and a third instalment of Listing Cape Town.

Pierre Cloete, theCommercial Director at BBC Studios in Africa, said: “BBC Lifestyle offers a feast of feel-good, inspirational shows, from enticing cooking and celebrity chefs, home improvement tips to our quality line-up of local programming.

“I am so pleased to expand our local offering with a new production, this time showcasing the luxury homes in Mauritius, and give viewers more of what they love with new seasons of Listing Cape Town and Come Dine With Me South Africa coming next year.”