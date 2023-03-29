BBC Studios creates new team to monetise social media output

Social media content built around major BBC brands including Doctor Who will be available to advertisers and commercial partners. Image: BBC Studios.

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s arm tasked with generating revenue to help fund its operations, has launched a new team responsible for further commercialising its branded social media platforms which last year enjoyed a combined 4.7bn views.

The BBC Studios Social team will be responsible for proactively identifying advertising, sponsorship and branded content opportunities around key brands and properties, including Doctor Who, Top Gear and BBC Earth.

Speaking at a BBC Studios event in London, Group Head of Digital Advertising Gary Webber said: “It feels like the right time to take BBC Studios’ digital and social content to the next level.

“This new sales team will both enhance existing revenue streams and find partnerships with like-minded brands to create exciting and innovative social-first content which showcases the best of these world-class BBC brands.

“We aim to become the UK’s number one broadcaster in the social space – reaching and engaging with millions of consumers both here and around the world.”