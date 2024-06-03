BBC Studios is taking Ghosts to Germany 

A new German version of hit comedy series Ghosts is now in production and is expected to debut next year.

The original UK version is produced by Monumental Television and it and the format are distributed internationally by BBC Studios which is handing production of the new version through its local arm, BBC Studios Germany, on behalf of WDR for ARD.

Ghosts centres around young couple Emma and Felix who inherit an old mansion and decide to turn it into a hotel. After a near-death accident Emma suddenly starts to see ghosts who hail from different eras and cause quite a stir in the couple’s lives.

Filming on the six-part series, which is being directed by Erik Haffner, is now underway in Cologne.

Screenwriters for the German version are Yves Hensel and Aylin Kockler, punch-up by Claudius Pläging with Tom Holzhauser and Anne Lindemann responsible for cinematography.

André Renaud, SVP Global Format Sales for BBC Studios, said: “The comedic happenings of Ghosts continue to entertain audiences in the UK and US and I’m delighted that German viewers will now also have their own version on WDR.”

WDR Fiction Director Alexander Bickel added: “We are pleased to add a completely unique program colour to the ARD Mediathek with the German adaptation of the successful British series. Ghosts captivates with a special, warm-hearted humour and hopefully will also inspire audiences in Germany next year.”

BBC Studios Producer, Eva Holtmann, said: “The start of filming of Ghosts marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for BBC Studios Germany.

“For our first in-house produced series, we were able to win a fantastic ensemble that will fill the characters created by our team of writers Aylin Kockler and Yves Hensel with a lot of humour and emotions.”